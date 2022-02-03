Foundation stone to be laid for IT twin towers on Feb 8

The government would lay foundation stone for the new IT twin towers in Hyderabad on February 8. The twin towers in Kompally has been planned to reduced congestion in the western region of the city. The IT twin towers is likely to employ 3,000-4,000 people with medium and small-scale enterprizes.

The decision of constructing IT twin towers in Kompally has been taken by the government to disperse the growth across the city. Several companies will set up their business once the IT towers are operational.

The twin towers will spread across five lakh square feet in 10 acres which will house more than 300 companies. With the establishment of twin towers, Kompally is set to become an another IT hub. However, no information was provided by the government on the construction of IT twin towers, according to the officials.

MLC Shambipur Raju and MLA KP Vivekanand have already held talks with IT experts to expand the IT services across the city.

Kompally is the fastest growing residential areas in Hyderabad. The area is also popular high-end restaurants, malls and colleges. With the announcement of IT twin towers in Kompally, the land prices is said to have been skyrocketed.