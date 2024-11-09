Four belonging to Hyderabad dies in a road accident in Gulbarga

A tragic road accident occurred in Kamalapuram, Gulbarga district, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The victims were involved in a collision between a Bolero and a car while en route to the Ganugapur Dattatreya Kshetra.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Yusufguda, Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses report that the accident happened when the two vehicles collided under unclear circumstances, leading to immediate fatalities.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and are working to assist the families affected by this devastating incident.