Four killed after car rams into a tree on Addanki-Narkatpally Highway

In a ghastly road accident occurred on the Addanki-Narkatpally highway near Brahmanpalli, four killed and others injuried. The incident took place when their car veered off course and struck a tree near Geethika School.

The police were promptly arrived to the scene, where police conducted a thorough investigation. The injured victims were swiftly transported to a hospital in Piduguralla for medical treatment.

Initial reports suggest that overspeeding may have been a contributing factor to the tragic accident. The deceased have been identified as Tullur Suresh, Vanitha, Yogulu, and Venkateswar, all residents of Siripuram in the Kavali mandal of Nellore district in Sri Potti Sriramulu district.

The unfortunate event unfolded as the group was returning from a trip to the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu, Telangana, where they had taken their new car to be worshipped.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the community mourns the loss of those involved.