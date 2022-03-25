Four students drown in Kamalapur tank in Sangareddy

Four students who ventured into a tank in Manoor mandal of Sangareddy district were drowned on Thursday evening. While the body of one person was retrieved last night, three bodies were fished out by the police today morning with the help of expert swimmers.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh, Sai Venkat, Sai Charan and Vinod. The police registered a case and launched an inquiry.

According to the villagers, the students went to take bath in the tank and later drowned. All the students were studying Class 8 and 9 at Mangalpet.

Two days ago, a middle-aged woman and her niece drowned in Mallannavagu stream at Rallagadda village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The two were identified as D Saroja (49) and her niece Mounika (19), natives of Lingala village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district. The incident took place when the took ventured into water to wash clothes.