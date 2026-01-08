Four students killed after a car crashes into a tree in Hyderabad outskirts

In a devastating incident in Rangareddy district, four students tragically lost their lives in a road accident when their sports car collided with a tree in Mirjaguda. The victims, all students of ICFAI College, have been identified as Suryateja, Sumit, Sri Nikhil, and Rohit.

The police were promptly informed who arrived at the scene to manage the situation. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transported for post-mortem examinations.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.