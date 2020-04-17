Fraudster dupes doctor of Rs 3.6 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police have registered a complaint from a doctor (who did not wish to be identified) stating that the doctor lost Rs. 3.6 lakhs to the cyber fraud.

According to CCS sleuths, the doctor received a call from a person who claimed to be a customer care executive of a private bank.

The person then informed the doctor that he can avail multiple benefits if he downloads the new app launched by the bank, to which the doctor downloaded the app – 'Quicksupport'.

Once downloaded, the fraudster requested the doctor to key in his card details and after that the doctor was requested to transfer Rs. 1 from the app.

As soon as the doctor sent the amount of Rs 1 on the app, the conman informed the doctor that the transaction has failed due to technical error and will get back to him in few minutes and disconnected the call.

But within, few minutes the doctor got couple of messages on his phone stating that an amount of RS. 3.6 lakh had been withdrawn from his account, said the officials.

The doctor then immediately rushed to the CCS and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the investigation is going on and once the cyber conman is arrested he will be remanded to judicial custody.