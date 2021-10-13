Free 16-hour vaccination centre set up in Hyderabad

The state government has set up mega vaccination drive here at GHMC sports complex in Khajaguda in Hyderabad. Citizens can get free vaccination from 7 am to 11 pm every day.

The vaccination centre has been launched in association with Care India where both Covishield and Covaxin are available. Doctors are also made available for the citizens who develops complications after getting vaccine.

It is learned that the mega vaccination centres will be arranged at six more places in Hyderabad.

So far, around 2.80 crore people have taken the vaccine of which 2.02 crore got their first dose. The vaccination centre at Khaja guda was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Counters for women and elderly persons were set up.