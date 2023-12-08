  • Menu
Free Bus for women will start from tomorrow morning at Gadwal bus station

The Gadwal ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah has invited the minister for civi supplies Jupally Krishna Rao to implement the promise free Bus travel to women,one of the six guarantees on 9th Saturday at Gadwal Bus stand ,as soon as the Congress party came in to power.

In the same manner the RTC Gadwal Depo manager Manjula also Invited the ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah to attend the inaugural ceremony of free Bus travel for women by offering a bouquet to the ZP Chairperson.

