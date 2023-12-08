Live
- Sexual harassment case in Namma Metro: BMRCL asks to call and report on helpline number
- KSRTC wins prestigious Arogya World Healthy Work Place-2023 Award
- Trailblazing narratives that demolished stereotypes in 2023
- Indulge Your Sweet Tooth on National Brownie Day: A Celebration of Decadence
- Submarine Day' commemorated at ENC
- Decision on Cloud Seeding After Discussion With Finance Department: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Noted Kannada actress Leelavati passes away
- Cruise season begins, Seven Seas navigator berths in NMP
- Bengaluru Records Unusually High December Temperatures
- Free Bus for women will start from tomorrow morning at Gadwal bus station
Just In
Free Bus for women will start from tomorrow morning at Gadwal bus station
Highlights
The Gadwal ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah has invited the minister for civi supplies Jupally Krishna Rao to implement the promise free Bus travel to women,one of the six guarantees on 9th Saturday at Gadwal Bus stand ,as soon as the Congress party came in to power.
The Gadwal ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah has invited the minister for civi supplies Jupally Krishna Rao to implement the promise free Bus travel to women,one of the six guarantees on 9th Saturday at Gadwal Bus stand ,as soon as the Congress party came in to power.
In the same manner the RTC Gadwal Depo manager Manjula also Invited the ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah to attend the inaugural ceremony of free Bus travel for women by offering a bouquet to the ZP Chairperson.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS