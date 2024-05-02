Free Hyd from Razakar ideology: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah took part in a first of sort’s road show for the BJP in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Old City on Wednesday night. Amit Shah, who arrived late by about 3 hours to the road show, was welcomed by hundreds of people.

The entire stretch of the road show reverberated with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai', ‘Jai Sriram’, 'Jai Modi and Jai Modi'. Enthusiastic people showered flowers over the vehicle in which Shah, TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha were greeting people all along the road show. Later, in a brief address at a meeting, Shah said that the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been represented by the ideologies of Razakars for the past 40 years.

The time has come to free the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency from the clutches of Razakar ideologies. He asked Hindus and Muslims to press the button on the ‘Lotus’ on May 13, election day, to give victory to the BJP candidate. He stressed the need that all should unite to bring the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment to mainstream. "Nothing can now stop the BJP in the constituency," Shah said.

Earlier, Madhavi Latha said that the time has come to win the seat for the sake of children and future generations of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.