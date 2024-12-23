Free Medical Camp Organized by Alampur Advocate Bar Association

Alampur: A free medical camp was conducted on Monday under the auspices of the Alampur Advocate Bar Association in the premises of the Junior Civil Judge Court. The camp provided free medical checkups for advocates, court staff, and litigants.

Doctors from Kurnool Medicover Hospital conducted various tests, including ECG, sugar level, and blood pressure checks. Judicial Magistrate Mithun Teja visited the medical camp set up in the Bar Association room and inquired about the types of tests being performed and their procedures.

The judge also underwent medical tests at the camp and appreciated the initiative of the Bar Association in organizing the event. He commended the association for its service-oriented efforts and emphasized that every individual in society should develop a sense of service toward others.

The medical camp received positive feedback and was recognized as a commendable initiative by the legal fraternity.