Live
- India Faces Blow as Pacer Mohammed Shami Ruled Out for Remainder of Australia Series
- Biden Pardon: Joe Biden Commutes Death Sentences of 37 Inmates, Including Child Killers and Mass Murderers
- South Korea: Yoon believes impeachment trial takes priority over martial law probe
- Strict Action for Non-Adherence to Time Management - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi
- Over 13.29 lakh houses approved for rural poor in Maharashtra: Shivraj Chouhan
- District Collector Urges Timely Completion of Indiramma Housing Scheme Survey
- Digital Arrest Scam: Hyderabad Man Duped of ₹7 Lakhs by Fake Crime Branch Police Callers
- Sukhbir Badal seeks President's Police medal for officer who saved his life
- US Firm Accordion Acquires Merilytics, Launches 1,500-Seater Office in Hyderabad
- Free Medical Camp Organized by Alampur Advocate Bar Association
Just In
Free Medical Camp Organized by Alampur Advocate Bar Association
A free medical camp was conducted on Monday under the auspices of the Alampur Advocate Bar Association in the premises of the Junior Civil Judge Court.
Alampur: A free medical camp was conducted on Monday under the auspices of the Alampur Advocate Bar Association in the premises of the Junior Civil Judge Court. The camp provided free medical checkups for advocates, court staff, and litigants.
Doctors from Kurnool Medicover Hospital conducted various tests, including ECG, sugar level, and blood pressure checks. Judicial Magistrate Mithun Teja visited the medical camp set up in the Bar Association room and inquired about the types of tests being performed and their procedures.
The judge also underwent medical tests at the camp and appreciated the initiative of the Bar Association in organizing the event. He commended the association for its service-oriented efforts and emphasized that every individual in society should develop a sense of service toward others.
The medical camp received positive feedback and was recognized as a commendable initiative by the legal fraternity.