Free sand supply for Indiramma houses: Collector

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said in a statement on Sunday that the government has taken strong measures for free supply of sand for the construction of Indiramma houses. He said that the government will supply sand free of cost for the construction of Indiramma houses and there will be no sieving charges. The collector said that sand reaches have been identified at Kalakota, Brahmanapalli, Rayannapeta in Bonakal mandal; at Gandhasiri, Gangapuram, Pedda Mandava in Mudigonda mandal; at Chinna Mandava in Chintakani mandal; and Kammampadu, Chilukuru, Nakkala Garubu in Madhira mandal. More reaches were also identified at Takkela Padu, Ingali, Choppakatlapalem in Errupalem mandal; Mujidu Puram, Hyder Sai Peta in Tirumalayapalem mandal; Jakkepalli in Kusumanchi mandal; at Gollagudem in Tallada mandal; and Khanapuram and Veppalamadaka in Vaira mandal. He said that the Tahsildar will issue a coupon to the beneficiaries based on the proposals provided by the AE, and that the coupon will be valid for three days.

The Collector said that the sand reaches will be monitored by Swashakti Mahila Sanghs and the beneficiaries should take only the amount of sand allotted to them.

“Sand should be transported only by bullock carts or tractors only from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm,” warned Durishetty.