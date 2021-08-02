Friendship day turns fatal: Engineering student dies in car crash in Hyderabad

Friendship day turned fatal for Ashritha, an engineering student studying in Canada when the car she was travelling in rammed into boulders here at Madinaguda on Sunday night. Four of her friends who were also in the car sustained injuries.



The police suspected that driving in inebriated state resulted in the mishap.

According to the police, Ashritha and two other were invited by her friend Abhishek, a third year student from business school in Shankarpally. All these are former college mates at a business school and had met for dinner. Ashritha, a resident of Tellapur was pursuing MTech in Canada.

The four members went to a pub in Kondapur on Sunday night and left the place around 11.30 pm.

Abhishek who is believed to have been drunk was driving the car. He lost control over the wheel and crashed the car into boulders on the roadside. The car rolled multiple times and Ashritha who was seating backside in the car fell on the road when the door of the vehicle opened.

The police registered a case and are investigating.