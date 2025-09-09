From Youth to Intellectuals: BJP’s Seva Paksha – 2025 Programs Announced in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ayija Town unit, under the leadership of Town President Kampani Bhagat Reddy, convened a preparatory meeting at the BJP office to launch the “Seva Paksha – 2025” (Service Fortnight) program.

The meeting was graced by Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Tapala Ramamjaneyulu as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he explained the objectives of the Seva Paksha initiative, emphasizing that the programs were aimed at instilling a spirit of service among party workers and contributing to the nation’s development.

He elaborated on the upcoming schedule of activities:

September 17, 2025 – Blood donation camps will be held in all mandals and municipalities. Each camp will aim to collect a minimum of 75 units of blood.

September 18, 2025 – Under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha, painting competitions will be organized at the Assembly constituency level on the themes “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) and “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

September 18, 2025 – Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaigns will be organized at Shakti Kendras and Mandal centers. Before-and-after photographs and short videos will be recorded for publicity. Local celebrities will also be invited to participate.

September 21, 2025 – BJP Yuva Morcha will organize a state-level “NaMo Marathon” of 2–3 kilometers to engage youth and students.

September 25, 2025 –

1. Plantation drives at booth level, paying tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay Ji, along with public speeches.

2. District-level intellectuals’ meeting.

3. Screening of documentaries.

4. Setting up Khadi stalls.

September 27, 2025 – MPs and MLAs will distribute assistive devices to differently-abled persons in their constituencies, followed by felicitation programs.

September 28, 2025 – A felicitation ceremony will be organized in Hyderabad to honor eminent personalities who have been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Arjuna Awards.

October 2, 2025 – On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversaries, floral tributes will be paid, and programs to promote Khadi products will be conducted.

Speaking on the occasion, District President Ramamjaneyulu stressed that these initiatives are not just symbolic but are meant to inspire every BJP worker to contribute selflessly to society and national development.

Several senior leaders and activists were present at the meeting, including former District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy, SC Morcha State Executive Member Madanna, OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, OBC Morcha District Committee Members Lakshman Chari, District Council Member Pradeep Kumar, Ayija Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Manu Reddy, as well as leaders Brahmaiah Chari, Anji, Khushi, and others.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to make “Seva Paksha – 2025” a grand success and to strengthen the party’s presence by working for the welfare of the people.