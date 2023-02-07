Fund crunch chokes Wanaparthy government hospital

Wanaparthy: Red tape, or lack of funds one does not know but the fact is that Wanaparthy government hospital and two other hospitals in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district are suffering due non release of allocations made in 2022-23 by the state government. Officials had given sanction for two ice boxes and to get repairs done to the refrigerated boxes where dead bodies are kept.

According to the hospital sources on average about 30 corpses are brought to the hospital for autopsy and need to be stored for the mandated period.

But due to lack of adequate facilities, dead bodies including those who have lost their lives in road accidents, fire accidents etc are being left on the floor of the mortuary leading to faster decomposition and attracting rats which damage the bodies.

The situation is similar in two other hospitals in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The hospital authorities are tight and refuse to explain the reasons for this situation apparently fearing action from the higher-ups.

This is resulting in the kith and kin of the deceased to hire the freezers from private parties until the last rites are performed.Victims of accidents that took place in the areas in the vicinity of National Highway No.44 are brought to the Wanaparthy hospital. The dead bodies need to be preserved two or more days before the kin and kith arrive and take them to their respective places.