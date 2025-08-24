Live
- Funeral procession of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy to Gandhi Hospital held
- South Korea: Arrest warrant sought against former PM Han Duck-soo in martial law probe
- Anti-Taliban gathering meet scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Aug 25-26 gets postponed
- Delhi Police nab two auto lifters, four motorcycles recovered from them
- Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu pays homage to Sudhakar Reddy
- Head, Marsh and Green centuries set up Australia’s thumping 276-run consolation win
- Lucknow readies to welcome Subhanshu Shukla, astronaut’s family filled with pride
- 'You brought calm, courage & deep love for Test cricket every time you played': Tendulkar congratulates Pujara on wonderful career
- CM Revanth Reddy paid last respects to former MP and CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy in Hyderabad
- Elections in Bangladesh: Democracy at a crossroads
Funeral procession of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy to Gandhi Hospital held
Highlights
The funeral procession for Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent communist leader, commenced with official honours from the Telangana government....
The funeral procession for Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent communist leader, commenced with official honours from the Telangana government. Police honourably discharged shots into the air as a tribute, while CPI activists and leaders vociferously chanted slogans such as "Comrade Amar Rahe."
The procession made its way from Makhtoom Bhavan to Gandhi Medical College, where Reddy's body is set to be handed over. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who had been in declining health for some time, sadly passed away on Friday night during treatment at Care Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Next Story