Funeral procession of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy to Gandhi Hospital held

The funeral procession for Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent communist leader, commenced with official honours from the Telangana government. Police honourably discharged shots into the air as a tribute, while CPI activists and leaders vociferously chanted slogans such as "Comrade Amar Rahe."

The procession made its way from Makhtoom Bhavan to Gandhi Medical College, where Reddy's body is set to be handed over. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who had been in declining health for some time, sadly passed away on Friday night during treatment at Care Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.