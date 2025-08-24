  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Funeral procession of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy to Gandhi Hospital held

Funeral procession of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy to Gandhi Hospital held
x
Highlights

The funeral procession for Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent communist leader, commenced with official honours from the Telangana government....

The funeral procession for Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent communist leader, commenced with official honours from the Telangana government. Police honourably discharged shots into the air as a tribute, while CPI activists and leaders vociferously chanted slogans such as "Comrade Amar Rahe."

The procession made its way from Makhtoom Bhavan to Gandhi Medical College, where Reddy's body is set to be handed over. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who had been in declining health for some time, sadly passed away on Friday night during treatment at Care Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick