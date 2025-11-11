Funeral procession of renowned poet Ande Sri begins from Jayashankar stadium

The funeral procession for celebrated poet and author Ande Sri has commenced, making its way from Lalapet Jayashankar Stadium to Ghatkesar.

The procession will pass through Tarnaka and Uppal before reaching NFC Nagar in Ghatkesar. Official ceremonies are set to take place between 12 noon and 1 pm, attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, various ministers, and other dignitaries.

Ande Sri sri, who passed away on Monday morning, is reported to have succumbed to a heart attack, as medical professionals commented on the stiffness of her body at the time of her passing.

The literary community and admirers mourn the loss of a cherished voice in poetry.