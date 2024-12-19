Gadwal Bar Association Demands Relocation of Court Complex from Pooduru Site

Gadwal: The Gadwal Bar Association has appealed to Honorable Portfolio Judge Justice Pulla Karthik to immediately revoke the land allocated for the construction of the district court complex in Survey No. 368 of Pooduru village. On Thursday, under the leadership of Association President R. Raghurama Reddy, a delegation of senior advocates met the Portfolio Judge at the High Court and presented their concerns.

During the meeting, the advocates highlighted that the allocated land in Pooduru on the outskirts of Gadwal Mandal is not suitable for court construction. They emphasized that the location, being in a remote and isolated area far from the district center, is inconvenient for litigants, particularly for women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals, who often approach courts amidst fears and disputes.

The advocates alleged that the site shown to them does not match the one allocated and claimed that lower-level officials have misled both the judiciary and the District Collector in this matter. A detailed map of the site was presented to Justice Karthik to explain the discrepancies.

The Bar Association stressed that the integrated court complex, which is being constructed with an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, should be built at a location that benefits all. They proposed that the court complex either be built in the PJ Colony area, which they prioritized, or at the existing court site.

The advocates stated that any construction at Pooduru would adversely impact not just the legal fraternity but also the common people, litigants, and other stakeholders. They further conveyed their determination to continue their relay protest until the decision to allocate the Pooduru site is reversed.

Justice Pulla Karthik assured the advocates that the matter would be referred to the Building Committee for discussion, and a decision would be made accordingly. He requested the advocates to temporarily suspend their protest.

Later, the delegation also met High Court Justice T. Vinod Kumar, Chairman of the Construction Committee, and submitted a memorandum seeking a swift resolution to the issue. Justice Vinod Kumar assured them that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest.

Senior advocates including Venkatadri Reddy, Sudhakar, Ismail, Khaja Mainuddin, Srikanth, Krishnamohan Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy, Vijay Mohan Reddy, and Anand Rao were part of the delegation that visited the High Court.