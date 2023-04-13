Gadwal: Complete II phase list of sheep distribution

Gadwal: District collector Valluri Kranti on Wednesday ordered the Animal Husbandry department to complete the list of eligible beneficiaries for the second phase distribution of sheep.

A meeting with the department officials and MPDOs here, she stated that the beneficiaries should be fully investigated and the report sent to her promptly. The DC wanted caste and all other details of applicants uploaded online. Four mandals have completed the process and remaining should do so as early as possible, as government would start the distribution soon.

50 buses for Hyderabad trip Later she directed the MP DOs to take steps to transport 600 people in 50 busses on April 14 to Hyderabad for the unveiling of 125-foot Ambedkar statue. The busses should leave at 6.30 am. Tiffin and drinking water should be arranged in busses. Quality food should be arranged in lunch. After the event the officials should ensure they return safely after serving dinner. A safety kits should be arranged in each bus and a policeman should guard it. Every passenger should give Adhaar card and phone number to officials.

The DC stated that she has also sent the route map for trip. DPO Shyam Sundar will be in-charge of Gadwal constituency; APO Nagendra will be in-charge of Alampur constituency.

Executive director, SC corporation Ramesh Babu, DPO Shyam Sundar, DRDA assistant Nagendra, AH department officer Venkateshwarlu and other officials were present.