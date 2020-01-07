Gadwal: DK Aruna complains against Gadwal MLA for violating election code

Gadwal: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader from Gadwal DK Aruna has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy alleging that the MLA had violated the election code by distributing books and study material from KCR Study Circle to the students.



Aruna lodged her complaint with the In-charge District Collector Sweta Mohanty and urged the election officials to take action against the MLA.

"The Gadwal MLA has violated the election code by distributing books from KCR Study Circle to the students. We have lodged a complaint with the In-charge Collector against the MLA and the District Education Officer of Gadwal for violating the election code. The Election Commission must look into the matter and take action against all those responsible," said DK Aruna.

Earlier, the Gadwal MLA had taken part in a programme at BC Gurukula School near Parumala village in Gadwal and distributed KCR Study Circle books supplied by the State government to the Class 10 students. The BJP leader called it violation of the election code and lodged a complaint with the election officials.

"We demand the district officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against all those involved in the deliberate violation of election code," demanded the BJP leader.