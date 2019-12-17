Trending :
Gadwal: Grand farewell accorded to District Collector K Shashanka

Gadwal: District Collector K Shashanka has been transferred to Karimnagar. In view of this, the district officials arranged a grand farewell for Shashanka and conveyed their best wishes.

The heads of all departments presented the Collector with bouquets and felicitated him with shawls. They praised the Collector for his cool and straight forward attitude and said that they were inspired by him to render good service to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka said, "It was a great experience to work with different people, and the cooperation and support extended by the officials and staff and the people of the district was extremely great. We have initiated various projects and development works in Gadwal in the last two years, and I hope that Gadwal district will emerge as number one district in all spheres in the coming up days."

The Collector thanked officials, Collectorate staff and the people of the district for extending their cooperation in developing the district.

