Gadwal: Rice millers asked to deliver processed rice to FCI by September 30

Gadwal: The rice millers in Gadwal district have been warned of severe action if they failed to deliver the processed rice to Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Civil Supplies department before September 30.



While taking part in a review meeting with rice millers, civil supplies department officials at the Collector's chamber here on Thursday, District Collector Sruthi Ojha directed the rice millers to take immediate measures to process the paddy, which was purchased by the government during Rabi and handed over to them in July, and to deliver to FCI and Civil supplies godowns by end of September.

The Collector instructed the civil supplies officials to issue notices to all those rice millers, who are not meeting the deadline of the government to supply the processed rice in the said time period. She said that about 27,218 metric tons of paddy was given to rice millers in the district, of which they have to deliver 18,508 metric tons of boiled rice to the civil supplies department at FCI gowdowns. However, only 4,640 metric tons of boiled rice has been handed over, while the remaining 13,868 metric tons is yet to be received. She ordered the rice millers to handover the remaining paddy by September 30, else action will be taken against all the defaulting rice millers.

Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Venkateshwara rice mill in Alampur and Sai Balaji Agrotech rice mill in Ananthapur are having the maximum pending. Regarding normal rice, the government had deposited 8,119 metric tons of paddy, of which millers must deliver 5,440 metric tons to the FCI and civil supplies department. However, only 4,347 metric tons has been supplied so far, while 1,093 metric tons is yet to be delivered by the millers, he informed.

With the district administration put September 30 as

the deadline for the rice millers to supply the pending processed rice to the FCI and civil supplies department, the rice millers

are now forced to work overtime to meet the deadline of the

government.