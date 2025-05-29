Gadwal SP Orders Vigilance on Fake Seeds, Rainfall Safety, and Bakrid Security

Gadwal: In light of the continuous rainfall and the upcoming Bakrid festival, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has directed all police personnel to remain on high alert. The instructions were issued during the monthly crime review meeting held at the district police headquarters, where officers reviewed the status of cases from the previous month and the progress of pending investigations.

SP Srinivasa Rao stressed the urgent need to prevent the distribution and sale of fake seeds, especially during the agricultural season. He instructed police officials to work closely with Task Force teams to conduct regular surprise inspections of seed shops and warehouses, ensuring that only certified seeds are made available to farmers. He also emphasized the importance of educating farmers to purchase seeds only from authorized dealers.

Addressing the risks posed by the early monsoon rains, the SP urged officers to monitor flood-prone areas, damaged roads, and waterlogged regions to avoid road accidents. He directed coordination with the R&B department to address identified accident hotspots and advised that police vehicles carry emergency supplies during patrols. He also highlighted the need to avoid crossing overflowing streams and culverts without precaution.

In preparation for Bakrid, the SP instructed officers to monitor the district borders through vigilant checking at checkpoints to curb illegal cattle transportation. He mandated surprise inspections at these posts and instructed Blue Colt and Dial 100 teams to enhance visible policing in villages. Citizens were encouraged to report any suspicious activity through Dial 100 or their local VPOs.

Further, the SP reviewed the implementation of the HRMS system, urging all staff to process leave requests, grievances, rewards, and disciplinary actions online to streamline administration. He also instructed that all case-related CD files be uploaded to the CCTNS system, and that actions taken on grievances received via the public outreach initiative "Prajavani" be documented and reported.

In the interest of justice, the SP emphasized the importance of completing investigations of pending cases and filing charge sheets in court promptly. Officers were instructed to regularly review court proceedings, especially over weekends, to ensure victims receive justice and accused are punished appropriately.

He also called for intensified patrolling to prevent illegal activities like gambling and bootlegging. The SP directed teams to conduct mega vehicle checking drives, community contact programs, and drunk-and-drive inspections regularly. Awareness campaigns on traffic regulations and cybercrime prevention were also stressed.

The meeting was attended by DSP Mogilayya, Circle Inspectors Ravi Babu (Alampur), Srinivas (Gadwal), Tata Babu (Shantinagar), Station House Officers (SHOs), and officers from the IT and DC RB divisions.