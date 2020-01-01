Gadwal: The All-India Youth Federation of Gadwal Chapter is gearing up to conduct Gadwal Youth Festival from January 14 to15. As part this, the In-Charge Collector Sweta Mohanty released a poster for the festival during a programme in the district on Wednesday.



While releasing the poster for the youth festival, the In-charge Collector said that such youth festivals would motivate more and more youth to take part in various creative activities and help them give a direction to establish a strong base for their future careers.

The AIYF members in coordination with Centre for Development and Social Progress (CDSP) are planning to organise the youth festival at Suravaram Venkatrami Reddy Vignayana Kendram in Kanchupadu village of Undavelli mandal of Gadwal district.

Giving more details about the festival, Kapil Suravaram, the organising secretary of CDSP said that the main objective of the event was to bring together the youth of the district onto one platform and promote activities like sports, games, athletics and others for building their personality.

Special focus is laid on sports and athletics in the youth festival and as part of which, the organisers will organise sports like kabaddi, volleyball, shuttle and other outdoor and indoor games. In addition to this, activities like running, high jump, long jump, short put, javelin throw etc would be organised. Not just these activities, the organisers are also planning to conduct essay writing, painting, sack race and other competitions.

A council member associated with the organisation of the youth festival said that all the youth from Gadwal district were well come to participate in the events and there was no entry fee for the participants.

The Gadwal festival was also organised last year for the first time and as many as 950 participated in it. All the participants received participation certificate.

The organizers this time expecting over 1,000 participants to take part in the youth festival.