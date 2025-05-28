Galaxy of global guests to grace grand State Formation Day fete

Hyderabad: International guests such as the Mayor of a Japanese city and Miss World pageant winners are expected to attend the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds on June 2. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has instructed the concerned officials to make well-planned arrangements so that the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations reach grand heights. On Tuesday, the Deputy CM reviewed the preparations for the upcoming celebrations.

He discussed the schedule, which includes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, followed by the flag hoisting, march-past, speeches, and medal distribution ceremony at the Parade Grounds.

Bhatti instructed officials to prioritise celebrations in Hyderabad and also organise similar events in all district headquarters. He noted that due to the election code last year, the state could not organise the Formation Day festivities on a large scale. Hence, he directed officials to ensure that this year’s celebrations are conducted in a grand and victorious manner.

He emphasised that all departments should plan the events in a way that reflects the glory and prestige of Telangana. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao will continuously monitor the arrangements.

The Deputy CM assured officials that if they face any difficulties or have good ideas to enhance the celebrations, they should feel free to contact him directly and not hesitate or remain in doubt.