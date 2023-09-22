Games, Politicos Play! KCR brews ‘T Formula’ to outwit Congress Karnataka model

Hyderabad: Once the poll campaign begins on serious note, the BRS would confront the Congress party’s six guarantees with its ‘Telangana Formula’. For the present, the pink party is keeping the details of this formula under wraps. It is learnt that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is fine tuning the T Formula and would announce the same at a public meeting in Warangal in October.

It is being said that the T Formula apart from showcasing the ‘Telangana Development Model’ would also come up with some new schemes when the election manifesto would be announced on October 16.

The BRS feels that the proposed counter-measure would be a befitting reply to the Congress party’s six guarantees announced by its leader Sonia Gandhi at the recent Tukkuguda public meeting. The Karnataka model of the Congress will not work in Telangana, BRS leaders claim.

Since the Congress had announced that it would give double the amount of pension to about 40 lakh Aasara pensioners, women and youth communities, the BRS would explain to the people how KCR had been distributing the highest amount of pension to senior citizens, single women, differently-abled and AIDS patients.

KCR is said to be studying the existing pension schemes so that they can be modified to benefit the pensioners much more than what the Congress had promised. The party estimates that senior citizens constitute about 40 percent of the total 42 lakh pensioners. KCR, according to sources, was planning to prepare a special campaign to project the development model adopted by his government and explain to the people that it was the only viable one for the entire country.

Apart from explaining how the T Model had put the state on the path of uninterrupted growth, he will also explain the financial hurdles in implementing the Karnataka model which the Congress was emulating here.



The CM would also explain to the people why and how the promises made by the Congress were not feasible. For instance, the promise of Rs 12 lakh grant to each Dalit family cannot be implemented in view of the current financial conditions. Even the sops the Congress wants to extend to minority and BC communities are impractical, the BRS feels.