Gandra Ramana invites beedi workers to BRS public meeting

Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy on Tuesday interacted with beedi workers in villages under Shayampet mandal and invited them to the BRS silver jubilee celebration meeting in Warangal to be held on April 27.

He also attended the party workers and guided them on ensuring the event’s success.

During the meeting, Ramana Reddy criticized the Congress government, stating that people are mocking it with phrases like “Chee” and “Thoo.” He emphasised that the upcoming meeting on April 27 would serve as a platform to voice concerns against leaders like Revanth Reddy and Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that the meeting would bring about changes in governance and urged government employees to act professionally.

He warned against favoritism towards Congress party workers and assured that any unjust cases would be met with legal and moral resistance.

He encouraged party workers not to lose hope, promising his support. He called for everyone to attend the April 27 meeting on time and work diligently over the next ten days to invite people to the party’s anniversary celebrations.

Ramana Reddy urged party workers to ensure the success of the silver jubilee meeting through collective effort and dedication.