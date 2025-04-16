Live
- RBI to take rate cut down to 5.5 pc in FY26, CPI inflation to average 3.7 pc: HSBC
- Apple's New AI Training Method Boosts Accuracy Without Compromising User Privacy
- Jagan chopper issue: Pilot, co-pilot appear before police
- Murshidabad violence: Multiple petitions filed in Calcutta High Court
- Finance Commission officials meets CM Chandrababu discusses on state financial issues
- Ice-cold feet and heaviness in legs? It may signal varicose veins, says study
- National Banana Day: A Fun and Healthy Celebration for Everyone
- Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in Canada in 2025
- VHP ridicules Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Imams
- National Herald was never personal property of Nehru family: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad
Gandra Ramana invites beedi workers to BRS public meeting
Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy on Tuesday interacted with beedi workers in villages under Shayampet mandal and invited them to...
Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy on Tuesday interacted with beedi workers in villages under Shayampet mandal and invited them to the BRS silver jubilee celebration meeting in Warangal to be held on April 27.
He also attended the party workers and guided them on ensuring the event’s success.
During the meeting, Ramana Reddy criticized the Congress government, stating that people are mocking it with phrases like “Chee” and “Thoo.” He emphasised that the upcoming meeting on April 27 would serve as a platform to voice concerns against leaders like Revanth Reddy and Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that the meeting would bring about changes in governance and urged government employees to act professionally.
He warned against favoritism towards Congress party workers and assured that any unjust cases would be met with legal and moral resistance.
He encouraged party workers not to lose hope, promising his support. He called for everyone to attend the April 27 meeting on time and work diligently over the next ten days to invite people to the party’s anniversary celebrations.
Ramana Reddy urged party workers to ensure the success of the silver jubilee meeting through collective effort and dedication.