Gang stealing sheep by posing as police held in Sangareddy

A gang, stealing sheep by posing as police has been arrested by the Sangareddy police. The district SP Ramana Kumar said that the gang would target the vehicles carrying sheep and interrupt them on the pretext of checking and later loot them. "The remaining people of gang would shift the sheep in the meantime and flee later," the SP said.



Speaking to media, the SP said that the prime accused Khaja Vahabuddin (45), a resident of Chandrayangutta formed a six-member gang and purchased a pistol and bullets in Madhya Pradesh. "On December 8, Mahadev Biru, a native of Maharashtra was transporting his sheep to Jiaguda in a Bolero when a gang in Innova vehicle intercepted the vehicle and stole the sheep. And on December 13, Sheik Taslim Deshmukh along with his driver Kishan Bhajrang and another man was shifting the sheep to Jiaguda market and the gang loot their mobile phones and Rs 7,000 cash from them," Ramana Kumar said.

Along with Khaja Vahamuddin, the police also arrested Mohammad Thajuddin, Mohamamd Isaq, Mohammad Anif. The police recovered pistols, two knives, seven bullets, Rs 1.51 lakh cash and Rs 3.20 lakh worth 60 sheep from them.

The police said that around 52 cases were registered against Khaja earlier.