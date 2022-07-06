Gangula distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries

Karimnagar: Chief Minister KCR has come to the rescue of marriageable women by providing financial assistance with Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

He participated in the Kalyana Lakshmi cheques distribution at the Collectorate here on Tuesday and handed over around 129 cheques to the beneficiaries. On this occasion, the Minister said that the marriage of a girl child was something that parents with poor financial condition used to fear a lot in the past.

But the CM KCR, as an uncle, is supporting parents by giving them financial support to perform the marriage of their girl children. The government is implementing the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme in Telangana like nowhere else in the country, Kamalakar said.

He said that the Chief Minister KCR is providing Rs 1, 11, 116 for the marriage of girls through Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes so that the women of the poor households do not face any difficulties in the marriage of their children.