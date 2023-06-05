Gangula Kamalakar all praise for Karimnagar district cops

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar praised the Karimnagar district for its transformation from a once turbulent district to a leader in maintaining law and order.

Speaking at a rally organized by the police department as part of the Telangana inception decade celebrations, Kamalakar highlighted the speciality of the Karimnagar Police in maintaining peace and security.

He commended the Karimnagar Police for their exceptional performance in maintaining law and order as well as their commitment to social service. Kamalakar mentioned the significant role played by the Karimnagar Police in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly through initiatives such as the Lake Police and Drunk and Drive campaigns, which have saved numerous lives through continuous vehicle checks. The minister highlighted the efficient handling of a child abduction case in a hospital, where the Karimnagar Police cracked the case within just three hours. He also noted that due to the vigilance of the police, incidents of theft have significantly reduced in Karimnagar, instilling fear among potential thieves.

Kamalakar emphasized that the people of the state can sleep soundly at night because of the efforts of the police department.