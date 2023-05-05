Live
Gangula Kamalakar asks Governor to seek Centre’s support for rain-hit farmers
- Says Tamilisai should take the responsibility of requesting the Centre to give another Rs 20,000 in addition to the compensation being given by the State government
- Asks her to write a letter to the Prime Minister to support TS farmers
Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to write a letter to the Centre to support Telangana farmers who were troubled by untimely rains. The Minister said that it was sad that the Governor was talking politics when the farmers were suffering. It was right for Governor to make inappropriate complaints to the Prime Minister KCR was not giving an appointment.
On Thursday he inspected the farmers’ crop fields and grain purchase centre in Kamanpur village of Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district.
Speaking to the media here, he said if the Governor was in favour of the Telangana farmers, then she should take the responsibility of requesting the Centre to give another Rs 20,000 in addition to the compensation being given by the State government.
Kamalakar alleged that the Centre enjoys the GST taxes paid by the people of the State, but if the same people and farmers were in trouble, it was bad that the Centre does not cooperate.
Union Ministers and MPs should not be involved in politics but should support the people of the State and the farmers and should stand by the State government which is working for the farmers, he suggested.
He demanded that the Food Corporation of India, which handles grain purchases, to relax its rules in purchasing the grain.