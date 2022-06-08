Gauravelli reservoir trial run on June 12: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that Godavari waters would reach Husnabad constituency with the trial run on June 12.

Harish Rao along with Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar inaugurated the Shri Swayam Bhurajeshwara Trust Vasavi Nithyannandana Satram on Tuesday at Pandilla village in Husnabad constituency of Siddipet district.

Speaking at a meeting, Harish Rao revealed that he would contribute his one month salary to the Swayambhu Bhurajeshwara Trust, which was rendering useful service to people. He informed that a 50-bed maternal and child welfare hospital in Husnabad would be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Steps would be taken to make all types of medical services available to the people at Husnabad Government Hospital. Allocation of Rs 20 lakh for each ANM sub-center would be made and roads would be sanctioned soon for all thandas in Husnabad constituency, the minister said.

Hitting at the BJP government at the Centre, he said though the Centre harassed the millers in the name of rides creating hurdles in buying paddy, the Telangana State government was completing the paddy procurement without any trouble to the farmers.

Farmers from neighboring States brought paddy and sold it in Telangana. It was ridiculous that State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress's A Revanth Reddy were embarkingon padayatras, he said.