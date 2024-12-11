  • Menu
Geeta Jayanti Celebrations Organized at Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple

Geeta Jayanti Celebrations Organized at Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple
The Geeta Jayanti (Shaurya Divas) program was conducted today at the Thimmappa Swamy Temple under the auspices of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - Dharma Prasara Samiti.

Gadwal: Maldakal, December 11: The Geeta Jayanti (Shaurya Divas) program was conducted today at the Thimmappa Swamy Temple under the auspices of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - Dharma Prasara Samiti. The event featured the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, followed by a discourse on the significance of the scripture.

During the program, discussions were held regarding upcoming events and initiatives. Several Vishva Hindu Parishad volunteers from various villages actively participated in the event, making it a grand success.

