Live
- Turkey fines Meta over child privacy breach
- Afghan acting minister among four killed in suicide attack in Kabul
- Smart India Hackathon: PM Modi focuses on out-of-the-box thinking for national and global progress
- Air India Extends ‘vista Stream’ In-flight Entertainment Service To Narrowbody Aircraft
- Ex-CM, Padma Vibhushan Krishna’s funeral held with state honours in Karnataka
- Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 500th NEXA Service touchpoint
- Royaloak Furniture Announces Exciting Year-End Sale providing up to 70% off on all International Furniture & décor products
- Pakistani Girl Murdered in UK: Father and Stepmother Convicted in Sara Sharif Case
- Maha Kumbh Mela: Understanding Its Unique Significance
- YouTube Introduces Real-Time Multiplayer Gaming with Playables
Just In
Geeta Jayanti Celebrations Organized at Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple
Highlights
The Geeta Jayanti (Shaurya Divas) program was conducted today at the Thimmappa Swamy Temple under the auspices of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - Dharma Prasara Samiti.
Gadwal: Maldakal, December 11: The Geeta Jayanti (Shaurya Divas) program was conducted today at the Thimmappa Swamy Temple under the auspices of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - Dharma Prasara Samiti. The event featured the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, followed by a discourse on the significance of the scripture.
During the program, discussions were held regarding upcoming events and initiatives. Several Vishva Hindu Parishad volunteers from various villages actively participated in the event, making it a grand success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS