German Consul General Meets Telangana CM discuss launch of new centre

In a significant meeting today, German Consul General Michael Hasper and his team discussed the launch of Deutsche Börse's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The establishment of the centre is part of Deutsche Börse's expansion efforts and is expected to create around 1,000 job opportunities in the IT sector over the next two years.

During the meeting, CM Reddy expressed gratitude to the German delegation for selecting Hyderabad as the location for the GCC. He emphasised the need for further investments in the region and assured the German team of the Telangana government's full support in facilitating business initiatives.

The Chief Minister urged the German team to collaborate in transforming Hyderabad into an innovation hub. He also highlighted the importance of appointing German teachers to instruct local students in the German language, enhancing educational ties between the two regions. Reddy expressed interest in Germany's partnership in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for collaboration in vocational education and skill development through TOMCOM, underscoring the state's commitment to workforce development. The delegation included Deutsche Börse's Chief Information Officer/Chief Operating Officer Amita Desai and Dr. Christoph Bohm, among others.