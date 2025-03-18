Germany Strengthens Academic Ties with India, DAAD Delegation Visits Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Germany is looking to deepen its academic collaboration with India, recognising the immense potential for partnership in higher education, said Kathrin Misera-Lang, Consul General of the German Consulate in Chennai, on Monday. She was leading a high-level delegation from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) on a visit to premier institutions in Hyderabad as part of a broader initiative to enhance educational ties.

The delegation, comprising 27 members, including the DAAD New Delhi directors and rectors from 18 German universities, is on a seven-day higher education policy tour across India. Hyderabad was their first stop, with the visit concluding in Delhi later this week with an education fair.

Highlighting Germany’s commitment to fostering deeper academic engagement, DAAD Secretary General Kai Sicks noted that the number of Indian students in Germany has risen significantly—from 6,000 a decade ago to nearly 50,000 today. “India is a key geopolitical partner, and the academic bridge between our nations is strong and future-ready. The presence of Germany’s top university representatives in Hyderabad underscores our intent to expand and intensify academic ties,” he said.

Mr. Sicks emphasised that education and research funding is considered an investment in Indo-German relations. In 2023 alone, DAAD provided financial support to 1.4 lakh German and international students, with backing from the German Federal Foreign Office, the European Union, and other organisations. Initiatives such as the German Indian Academic Network for Tomorrow (SPARC – GIANT) are actively fostering research collaborations in fields like sustainability, mobility, and industrial innovation.

Despite the complexities of India’s vast higher education ecosystem, including the large number of institutions and regulatory challenges, Mr. Sicks remained optimistic about future collaborations. The delegation is now exploring opportunities for joint research, student exchange programmes, and dual-degree initiatives.

During their visit to the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), Director B.S. Murty emphasised the role of global partnerships in driving innovation and academic excellence. He described the DAAD delegation’s visit as a key milestone in strengthening Indo-German higher education and research collaborations.

With both countries eager to build on their existing academic ties, the visit is expected to open new doors for knowledge exchange and collaborative research, further cementing Germany and India’s role as strong partners in the global education landscape.