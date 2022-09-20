Get into KCR's national team

Hyderabad: If you are fluent in English and Hindi, then you have a chance to be given the responsibility of being inducted as a full-time worker into the proposed national party to be announced by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Dasara.

It is learnt that KCR is scouting for people who can communicate well in English and good Hindi (not Hyderabadi Hindi) to work for the national party.

The TRS chief wants to create a strong group which can promote the programmes and policies being implemented by the state government in Telangana at national level and set the agenda for national politics.

The party's secretary general, K Keshava Rao, and senior leaders like KR Suresh Reddy, Prof Sitaram Naik, Ranjith Reddy and a few others are said to have been shortlisted by KCR to lead the team since they can communicate in both the languages. It is learnt that KCR is also contemplating to ask these senior leaders to participate in debates and discussions over national media and explain how the schemes had changed the fortunes of Telangana in the last eight years.

The oratory skills of the Chief Minister in Telugu, English and Hindi had helped to garner the support of all sections during the agitation for separate Telangana and he feels that to make the national party a success, the proposed team of speakers will have a prominent role.

The chief minister had appointed a veteran journalist Sanjay Jha as the media advisor and already the difference in the diction in Hindi was visible in the speeches of KCR and it is said that Jha would be guiding the senior leaders as well. Sources said that the TRS chief may also include some general secretaries and secretaries in the team. However, MLAs will not be part of this team.