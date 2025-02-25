GHMC boss for speedy delivery of senior citizen ID cards in city

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has directed the officials to prioritise the prompt issuance of senior citizen identity cards. He emphasised the importance of acting swiftly to ensure that there are no delays in providing these essential cards to senior citizens.

During a Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, the Commissioner listened to public grievances and provided valuable recommendations to the concerned officials. The GHMC received as many as 194 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

A total of 82 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC headquarters, of which 46 were received by the Town Planning Department, 5 in Sanitation, 4 each by the Tax and Health departments, 3 each by the Engineering (Maintenance), and Administration departments, 2 each complaints each by the FA, electrical, Land Acquisition and UBD, and one in housing.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received six requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Meanwhile, 112 applications were submitted across six GHMC zones. The Kukatpally zone received the highest number with 51 complaints. Followed by 27 in Secunderabad, 13 in LB Nagar, 12 in Serilingampally zone, 8 in the Charminar zone, and 1 in the Khairtabad zone.

On this occasion, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of promptly addressing the complaints received in Prajavani concerning the relevant departments. He urged the officials involved to prioritize the swift issuance of senior citizen cards, ensuring there are no unnecessary delays. Additionally, he highlighted the need for a quick resolution of the RGs associated with their respective departments.

Additional Commissioners Shiva Kumar Naidu, Geetha Radhika, Pankaja, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal Reddy, Satyanarayana, Yadagiri Rao, CCP Srinivas, Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel, CMHO Dr Padmaja, Additional CCPs, Water Works Zonal Manager Sai Ramana, Special Deputy Collector Ramulu Nayak, UBD Director Venkateswara Rao, UCDP PD Devender Reddy, Estate Officer Uma Prakash, JC Revenue Mahesh Kulkarni, Deputy CE Panasa Reddy Irrigation E E Narayana, and others were present.

Meanwhile, The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday received as many as 46 complaints in its public grievance programme.