  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

GHMC Commissioner Bans Posters Across Greater Hyderabad

GHMC Commissioner Bans Posters Across Greater Hyderabad
x
Highlights

In a significant move aimed at maintaining the city's cleanliness and aesthetics, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali has announced a ban on posters across Greater Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at maintaining the city's cleanliness and aesthetics, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali has announced a ban on posters across Greater Hyderabad. The decision includes a strict prohibition on wall posters and wall paintings, with a circular issued to enforce the rule.

Commissioner Amrapali has directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that no cinema theaters or other entities put up posters anywhere in the city. If found violating the ban, offenders will face penalties. The Commissioner emphasized taking a serious stance on the matter, urging authorities to be vigilant and impose fines if posters are spotted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick