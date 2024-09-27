GHMC Commissioner Bans Posters Across Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at maintaining the city's cleanliness and aesthetics, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali has announced a ban on posters across Greater Hyderabad. The decision includes a strict prohibition on wall posters and wall paintings, with a circular issued to enforce the rule.



Commissioner Amrapali has directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that no cinema theaters or other entities put up posters anywhere in the city. If found violating the ban, offenders will face penalties. The Commissioner emphasized taking a serious stance on the matter, urging authorities to be vigilant and impose fines if posters are spotted.