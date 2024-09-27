Live
- Devotion and harmony: Suchismita & Debopriya on Indian Classical Music
- Andhra Pradesh Flood Claims Management under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Flagship ABCD Program in Ramanagara District to Enhance Sanitation and Hygiene Education in Government Schools
- Smuggling, counterfeiting causing enormous economic and social damages: Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge, Supreme Court of India
- “Hello Godrej” – A farming advisory helpline launched by Godrej Agrovet for crop protection
- llegal Constructions Demolished in Shilpa Venture, Sangareddy
- Did Jr. NTR really work with real life cheetah’s on the set of R.R.R? The man clears up some hilarious doubts on netflix’s the great indian kapil show
- Kids who receive only breast milk at birth hospital less prone to asthma: Study
- ‘Neelo Naalo’ Song from SWAG Released: A Beautiful Melody Featuring Sree Vishnu & Meera Jasmine
- Konda Laxman Bapuji was a tireless leader in the struggle for Telangana State" – District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS
GHMC Commissioner Bans Posters Across Greater Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at maintaining the city's cleanliness and aesthetics, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali has announced a ban on posters across Greater Hyderabad. The decision includes a strict prohibition on wall posters and wall paintings, with a circular issued to enforce the rule.
Commissioner Amrapali has directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that no cinema theaters or other entities put up posters anywhere in the city. If found violating the ban, offenders will face penalties. The Commissioner emphasized taking a serious stance on the matter, urging authorities to be vigilant and impose fines if posters are spotted.
