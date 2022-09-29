GHMC panel gives nod to 9 projects

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday chaired the Standing Committee meeting at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters. The members approved nine projects in the standing committee meeting with the cooperation of the committee members.

According to GHMC officials, the nine projects that got approved are revenue expenditures for the month of July 31 by the Chief Examiner of Accounts been approved. CH Rabindranath, Retired Joint Secretary who is working as SEC Consultant in GHMC Election Branch has been extended from June 1 to June 30, 2023 with remuneration of Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 34000 sanctioned for payment of convenience allowances, the committee has approved the permission of Zonal Commissioner to grant MVO to Vertical Technologies Pvt Ltd. under CSR for beautification of Serlingampally zone EPTRI pond, development of the herbal park for one year and development of junctions at Gulmohar Park, proposed 150-meter wide road from GHMC Serilingampally Zonal Office via Nallagandla Railway Over Bridge to BHEL Junction in Sherlingampally Zone is been approved.

Also, the committee is to grant permission to United Way of Hyderabad under CSR for three years of maintenance of the central medium traffic island under Biodiversity one and two levels in the Sherlingampally zone. Committee approved the acquisition of 78 properties for the widening of the proposed 60-meter road from Mallapur Junction to Shiva Hotel under RDP in the Secunderabad zone.

The committee also approved to send for Government approval for the transfer of 2,155.99 meters HUDA approved land in open place belonging to Siva Raju bearing survey number 400/AA1/1 at Nallagandla village to Vanaja Housing LLCP, also approved and sanctioned Rs 2.99 crore of the administration for the reconstruction of the bridge at Hussain Sagar Nala and income and expenditure up to 31st August 2022 was also approved by the committee.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Urban Biodiversity Additional Commissioner Krishna, Additional Commissioner Saroja, Chief engineer Zia Uddin, CE Devanand, Additional CP Srinivas, Zonal Commissioners Shankaraiah, Mamata, Pankaja, Srinivas Reddy, Samrat Ashok, and others were present.