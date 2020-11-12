GHMC poll outcome to impact entire political spectrum in Telangana

Hyderabad: The wintry chill is going to witness intense heat soon as the government is getting ready to hold the GHMC elections during the first week of December.

The rulingTRS does not want to give any breathing space for the opposition, particularly the BJP which, elated by its victory in Dubbaka byelection, wants to improve its strength in Baldia. After the formation of GHMC in 2009, the then ruling Congress and its political ally AIMIM ruled the corporation.

The TRS emerged victorious by winning 99 wards in the 2016 election confining the BJP and Congress to single digit strength in the civic body. In the last two elections, the MIM had maintained political hold in the Old City by winning not less than 40 seats. The TDP, which had won 45 wards in the first GHMC elections, could win only a single ward in 2016 and now it is decimated.

Considering the Greater Hyderabad elections, a litmus test for the leadership of all parties, the outcome of the results will change the entire political spectrum in Telangana. TRS working president KT Rama Rao has taken up the election as a major challenge and the BJP state unit president B Sanjay is desperate to show his political acumen once again in the battle for Baldia. Telangana Congress is struggling hard due to leadership crisis