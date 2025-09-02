GHMC Prajavani receives 122 complaints

Hyderabad: The GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has directed officials to resolve all complaints and grievances submitted under the Prajavani programme at the earliest.

On Monday, during the Prajavani grievance redressal session held at the GHMC Head Office, citizens from different areas presented their appeals directly to the Commissioner. R V Karnan personally reviewed the complaints and issued instructions to concerned officials for immediate resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karnan instructed officials not to show negligence in addressing public grievances. He stressed that Heads of Departments must ensure lasting solutions so that petitioners do not have to repeatedly approach GHMC with the same issues.

The GHMC received as many as 122 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

During the Prajavani programme at the Head Office, a total of 63 petitions were received. Of these, 36 related to the Town Planning Wing, six to Revenue (Property Tax), and five each to Engineering and Finance & Accounts departments. The Elections and Vigilance departments received two petitions each, while UBD, Administration, UCD, and Health received one petition each. The Prajavani phone-in programme received three complaints and were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 59 petitions were submitted across the six GHMC zones, including Kukatpally Zone (25), Serilingampally Zone (13), Secunderabad Zone (11), L B Nagar Zone (6), and Charminar Zone (4).