GHMC sanitary workers perform Milk Abhishekam to KCR portrait over goodwill incentives

Hyderabad: Addressing the media on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has lauded the efforts of the sanitary workers who are in the frontline in the war against Coronavirus by keeping the city clean.

As recognition to their service, CM KCR has announced a goodwill incentive of Rs 7,500 to all sanitary workers under GHMC limits. Over CMs decision, the sanitary workers expressed their happiness and performed Milk Abhishekam to KCR portrait.

On this occasion, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has thanked CM and made a statement that "On behalf of all the staff of GHMC,I extend my heartfelt thanks to Honble CM KCR sir for announcing cash incentive of Rs.7500/- apart from releasing the already deferred 10% of salary,for their incredible service during this difficult time. We will continue to put our efforts sir".





With the decision of CM, nearly 18,500 sanitary workers under GHMC limits will be benefited, including 2,375 entomology staff, 1,100 personnel in Enforcement and Vigilance departments.

On the other side, GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin thanked CM KCR through Twitter post. In the message, Deputy Mayor tweeted that "Many thanks to Hon'ble CM Sir for announcing a incentive of ₹7,500 for @GHMCOnline & @HMWSSBOnline sanitation workers & ₹5,000 for all sanitation workers in Municipalities & Gram Panchayats 95,392 frontline workers will be given incentive".








