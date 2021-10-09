GHMC takes up relief measures after downpour in Hyderabad

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC swung into action to take up the relief measures after downpour in Hyderabad. People seeking help can reach on GHMC control room 040-211111111 and DRF control room 040 29555500 and 9000113667.

Hyderabad city has witnessed the downpour for three hours since 7 pm on Saturday. Several colonies in Chandrayangutta were inundated. Rain water also flooded in Lakshmi Nagar of Jangammet division and Balaji colony in Jillelaguda was submerged in the water. People of Balaji Nagar stayed indoors since yesterday evening as they could not get out the houses with waist-level water on road.

Also, all the low-lying areas in Dilsukhnagar and Chaitanyapuri colony were inundated with the rain water.

Man survived after falling into nala

A man was survived two hours after he fell into the nala along with his bike here under Vanasthalipuram police station limits. The man said that he was going to Karmanghat from Autonagar when his bike skid and he fell into the nala.

"I was swept away in the nala and did not know where I was. Later, I found a rope and came out with mild injuries," the man identified as Jagadish said.