Ghose Commn vents ire at fmr water body chief

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram angered over former Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation V Prakash for not submitting affidavits with documentary evidence and warned the latter to stop making political statements in the open house enquiry.

The Commission cross-examined Prakash on the affidavits submitted by him on Wednesday. The Commission has made it clear that the Commission is not seeking oral comments but proper evidence to support the statements recorded and also the affidavits.

When the Commission questioned about the shelving of Pranahita – Chevella project and constructed Kaleshwaram, the leader said that the big lift irrigation scheme was built considering the people’s demand. Prakash also clarified the questioned posed by the Commission on the construction of Medigadda by cancelling the Tummidihatti and the observations of expert committee and sub-committee on the project.

Speaking to newsmen, Prakash said that the Kaleshwaram Commission is being misled on the Medigadda project. He said that the retired engineers' expert committee did not give a report saying that Medigadda should not be built. He said that the sub-committee formed by the government also did not express such an opinion. The previous government had taken into consideration the public demand and the opinions of export engineers, he said, claiming the Commission responded positively to his opinions.