Gig workers’ union raises pitch for legislation in TG

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) participated in a consultative meeting for all stakeholders chaired by principal (Labour) Sanjay Kumar at the Labour Department in the Telangana Secretariat recently.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the formulation of a policy framework for gig and platform workers in Telangana. During the meeting, TGPWU reiterated its demand to the Telangana government to draft robust legislation for gig and platform workers, drawing on insights from similar initiatives in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, with which TGPWU has been actively involved. The TGPWU presented a series of recommendations to address the critical issues faced by gig and platform workers. The union recommended exploring cess-financing models for a welfare board, inspired by frameworks like the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act, 1996, and the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal, and Other Manual Workers Act, 1969.

“The union also highlighted the opaque nature of algorithmically driven compensation; TGPWU demanded the constitution of a wage board to set minimum wages for gig and platform workers across sectors. This process should be tripartite, involving unions, aggregators, and the State government, ensuring fair pay, overtime compensation, and protection against unfair practices like arbitrary ID deactivations,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder-president, TGPWU.

Later, the union commended the government’s efforts to provide social security benefits, such as accidental death insurance and coverage under Aarogyasri, while highlighting the need for universal accessibility. TGPWU strongly advocated for the establishment of a dedicated welfare board to oversee gig and platform workers' registration and manage the administration of social security schemes. The board should include representatives from workers’ unions and engage in regular tripartite consultations.