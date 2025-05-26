Girl power to the fore in TG ECET results

Hyderabad: Around 93.87 per cent of students qualified in the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2025 results. Even this year, girls secured a higher qualifying percentage than boys.

The results were declared by TGCHE Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy and Osmania University Vice Chancellor and TG ECET Chairman Professor M Kumar on Sunday and the results are available on the official website https://ecet.tgche.ac.in.

According to officials, around 19,672 students registered, out of which 18,928 appeared and 17,768 qualified. Out of that, 17,093 (girls) secured a higher qualifying percentage, i.e. 95.81 per cent, than 11,835 (boys), who registered a qualifying percentage of 92.71 per cent.

The top rankers in engineering and non-engineering streams are B Santosh Kumar of Medchal (BSc Mathematics), Lenka Tesjasai of Andhra Pradesh (Chemical Engineering), Golkonda Nikhil Koushik of Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Civil Engineering), K Srikanth of Narayanpet (CSE), and Katle Revathi of Siddipet (ECE).

Kasula Srinivas of Hanumakonda (EEE), Raparthi Chandana of Jagtial (EIE), Pothuganti Karthik of Peddapalli (Mechanical Engineering), Thota Subrahmanyam of Andhra Pradesh (Metallurgical Engineering), Kurma Akshaya of Peddapalli(Mining Engineering), and Aili Chandana of Hanumakonda (Pharmacy) bagged top ranks in their respective streams.