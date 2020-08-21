Give 1 crore ex-gratia to health workers die of Covid: Medical Associations

Hyderabad: Medical Associations from Telangana have demanded the government to give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia besides government job to a family member of the healthcare worker died of Covid.



Representatives of various medical associations including TGGDA, T JUDA, HRDA, TPHDA, NIMS RDA etc. met at Osmania Medical College on Friday to discuss the delay by government to help the family of deceased Dr Naresh Kumar, Dy DMHO of Bhadrachalam who died of corona recently.

Doctors, part of different wings of the Health department expressed their views and felt that the Naresh's family should be extended immediate help.

They also wanted the government to release a GO immediately for free treatment for Covid-infected health workers and also to their family members in hospitals of their choice including corporate hospitals.

The meeting decided to wait for a couple of days and hold a press meet with the members of all the associations on August 24.