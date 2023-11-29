Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Hitting back at her BRS opponent Errabelli Dayakar Rao over his criticism against her domicile, Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini Reddy questioned the credentials of KCR’s son KTR and daughter Kavitha who also lived in US some time ago before jumping into politics.

Addressing a rally in Palakurthi on Tuesday, she alleged that Errabelli did nothing for the constituency even though the people elected him thrice. The BRS regime is nothing but full of corruption and encroachments, she said. She said that the BRS government failed to provide double bedroom houses, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and crop loan waiver.

“Give Congress a chance and it will show the real development. A skill development centre will be set up in 70 acres at Gurthur, besides continuing other charitable activities in the constituency,” Yashaswini said.

Congress Palakurthi constituency in-charge and Yashaswini’s mother-in-law Hanumandla Jhansi accused the BRS and the BJP of obstructing her candidature in the name of her citizenship. She alleged that the ruling party also spread false information to discourage them to withdraw from the election fray. Jhansi Rajender Reddy appealed to the people to elect her daughter-in-law, Yashaswini.