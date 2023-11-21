Live
- Nai Brahmins and Vishwa Brahmins extended support to BRS candidate Theegulla Padmarao
- Kadambari Kiran Foundation ‘Manam Saitam’ distributes checks to the needy
- Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Early Detection of Stomach Cancer
- Congress, Trinamool, Shiv Sena (UBT) criticise PM Modi entering dressing room of Indian cricket team after their loss in CWC final (Ld)
- Punjab: Sugarcane farmers start indefinite protest over procurement price
- CRISIL upgrades IIFL Finance’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’
- Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Centre leader
- CPI's Narayana urges Chief Minister to assist drought effected people in AP
- Leaked! iPhone 16 to offer a larger display and enhanced battery
Just In
Give one chance to Congress who gave Telangana, urges Revanth
Says that KCR was given a chance for ten years but he has not done anything for the people and moreover the BRS leaders had looted the State
Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that KCR was given a chance for ten years but he has not done anything for the people and moreover the BRS leaders had looted the State. He participated in the election campaign meeting held in Wanaparthy. Speaking on this occasion, he appealed to people to give one chance to the Congress party.
If the BRS party is given another chance, the situation in Telangana cannot be imagined. He said that those who said that they brought Telangana were given a chance for ten years and now give a chance to Congress who gave separate Statehood Telangana, he urged.
Was it not Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana even after knowing that her party will be effected with the decision, Revanth asked the public. He appealed to give a single chance to Congress party. People should be vigilant about giving BRS another chance, he opined. He reiterated that the six guarantees will be implemented when the Congress comes to power in Telangana.