Give one chance to Congress who gave Telangana, urges Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that KCR was given a chance for ten years but he has not done anything for the people and moreover the BRS leaders had looted the State. He participated in the election campaign meeting held in Wanaparthy. Speaking on this occasion, he appealed to people to give one chance to the Congress party.



If the BRS party is given another chance, the situation in Telangana cannot be imagined. He said that those who said that they brought Telangana were given a chance for ten years and now give a chance to Congress who gave separate Statehood Telangana, he urged.

Was it not Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana even after knowing that her party will be effected with the decision, Revanth asked the public. He appealed to give a single chance to Congress party. People should be vigilant about giving BRS another chance, he opined. He reiterated that the six guarantees will be implemented when the Congress comes to power in Telangana.