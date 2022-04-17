G.O. 317: Cops release audio clip to accept spouse requests

Hyderabad: It has been a difficult time for some of the government officials to cope up with their family members, who have been transferred under the G.O.317. The government officials may belong to any department such as police and others. But a few police department officials seem to have faced much chaos in their homes leaving them no option but to commit suicide. In these circumstances a few police have requested the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and DGP Mahender to accept their spouse requests and unite them with their families

Audio recordings released by two constables including a female cop heard requesting the CM KCR to solve their problem by accepting their spouse request. This audio clip has gone viral on Social media platforms on Sunday.

In the audios, they stated that they were left with no other choice but to take an extreme step if their problems were not solved at the earliest.

A female constable, in her audio expressed the difficulties that she was facing along with her three years old son. The weeping cop informed that she had been transferred to Jagtial from Rajanna-Sircilla district as part of the implementation of 317 GO. However, her husband was working with Telangana State Special Police 17th battalion in Sircilla.

She stated that despite applying under spouse case three months ago, it has not been solved so far. She was also taking her son along with her to attend duties as nobody was there to look after him. Recently, she was deployed for Badrachalam duty. She took her son to Badrachalam and he fell silk after returning from the duty. She requested the Chief Minister and DGP M Mahender Reddy to solve her problem. Otherwise, she along with her son would commit suicide.

It is to mention here that a male cop from Ramagundam Commissionerate limits also released a video requesting the Chief Minister to solve his spouse request before March 11. Otherwise, he would commit suicide on March 12. He was undergoing tremendous mental pressure as he was working 250 kilometres away from his family members. Unable to tolerate tension, he came to the decision.

"Despite my request to officers during the last three months, nobody is responding. All the officers are saying that it is the Chief Minister to take decision on the issue. Not only me, a number of police constables are facing similar problems. So, the government should solve all spouse cases at least after my death," he said.

However, after listening to male cop's audio recording, higher officials responded immediately and gave him counseling. He was also assured to be shifted to a place of his choice.