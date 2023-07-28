Live
- Passing rains in Hyderabad today
- Precautionary Advisory Issued For Muharram Processions in Delhi: Traffic Diversions And Route Details
- LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
- First youngest female artist to receive a commission
- Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
- TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
- Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
- Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
- Entire Bhupalpally district under sheet of water
- Staff Selection Commission notifies 1,324 jobs
Just In
Passing rains in Hyderabad today
Precautionary Advisory Issued For Muharram Processions in Delhi: Traffic Diversions And Route Details
LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
First youngest female artist to receive a commission
Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
Godavari flood marks 48 feet at Bhadrachalam
The Officers issued a Second warning level again here at Bhadrachalam
Bhadrachalam: The flood Godavari raising slowly here at Bhadrachalam.
It was marked 48 feet at 10 am informed by the officers.
The officers were alerted to all the Mandal officers and set up the control rooms at the Sub Collector office and ITDA office. The officers set up 71 flood relief centres and were shifted to 3,500 flood victims from their hamlets.
According to the forecast, the flood will be raised here slowly and it will be marked very close to the danger level in the evening hours of the day.
On another side, the transport was broken from the headquarters of Bhadrachalam to other villages.
The bridge at Kindapurvillage between the major agency mandals of Cherla and Venkatapuram was submerged with flood water the transport was interrupted from today morning hours.