Godavari flood marks 48 feet at  Bhadrachalam 

Bhadrachalam: The flood Godavari raising slowly here at Bhadrachalam.

It was marked 48 feet at 10 am informed by the officers.

The officers were alerted to all the Mandal officers and set up the control rooms at the Sub Collector office and ITDA office. The officers set up 71 flood relief centres and were shifted to 3,500 flood victims from their hamlets.

According to the forecast, the flood will be raised here slowly and it will be marked very close to the danger level in the evening hours of the day.

On another side, the transport was broken from the headquarters of Bhadrachalam to other villages.

The bridge at Kindapurvillage between the major agency mandals of Cherla and Venkatapuram was submerged with flood water the transport was interrupted from today morning hours.